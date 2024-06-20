Search in Setting
-
This is a standard feature в desktop browsers.
Maybe for authors or users who were born with Vivaldi in an embrace, it will be interesting — they know the settings of Vivaldi better than the settings of a coffee maker.
It will be useful for new users. I already suggested it to someone else's topic a year ago. It all ended up being shown to me, 1 option and that's it.
But active participants, who are not indifferent to Vivaldi's fate, could feel the trend and report it to the top.
No. Okay, second try.
-
mib2berlin
@sphera
I would vote for it but I had done this for the existing request.
-
Hi,
Since Duplicate,
We'll close this and continue there.
PS! Please, make use of the search function as mentioned on the FR Guide to avoid duplicates.
-
Z Zalex108 locked this topic
-
Z Zalex108 moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests