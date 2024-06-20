This is on Arch Linux and the most recent Vivaldi. I typically run a half dozen different profiles, each with a few windows and a few hundred tabs.

After a restart, on of my profiles won't co-operate with the others. If I start the bad profile, then try to start any other profile, Vivaldi hangs for 10-20 seconds then crashes. Similarly, if a start one or more of the other profiles, then try to start the bad one, Vivaldi hangs and then crashes.

Is there a standard way to fix the bad profile?