I have a bad profile.
RandomOxen
This is on Arch Linux and the most recent Vivaldi. I typically run a half dozen different profiles, each with a few windows and a few hundred tabs.
After a restart, on of my profiles won't co-operate with the others. If I start the bad profile, then try to start any other profile, Vivaldi hangs for 10-20 seconds then crashes. Similarly, if a start one or more of the other profiles, then try to start the bad one, Vivaldi hangs and then crashes.
Is there a standard way to fix the bad profile?
mib2berlin
Hi and no, it could be broken session file/s.
It's a bit hard to find the correct profile, they are called Profile 1, 3, 6 and so forth.
If you can find it move the folder:
Sessions
Sessions Storage
out of the profile to a save place.
You loose all tabs and sessions but all other is untouched.
RandomOxen
@mib2berlin
Well, I've kind of done it the other way.
I made a new profile and copied into it the Sessions, Session Storage, and Bookmarks file from the bad profile.
Seems OK so far...
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@RandomOxen FYI - Session Storage has zero relation to Sessions
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Window/sessionStorage
It doesn't hurt copying it, it's just pointless.
mib2berlin
@Pathduck
Mozzilla?
Anyway, save me some typing time, thanks for the hint.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
It's a web spec. Mozilla's pages are just the best.