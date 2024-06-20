Can't Unmute Tab
I right-clicked a tab to mute it, but can't now unmute it. Right-clicking the tab doesn't show any option to unmute, and the mute option isn't checked. Clicking the 'mute' option doesn't toggle the audio - it remains muted. I have even closed the tab, and reopened it, closed Vivaldi, and reopened it, opened the tab in a different workspace - nothing works. The website is now permanently muted in Vivaldi, which means I will have to stop using the browser completely as I need that website daily.
Pesala Ambassador
@JustinArnold What is the website? What is your OS?
Are you using the latest version of Vivaldi?
I am using the latest version of Vivaldi (6.8.3381.44) running on Windows 11, which is also fully updated.
I have even tried restarting my PC, but even that hasn't worked. Vivaldi has completely broken, and can no longer be used at all.
Pesala Ambassador
@JustinArnold Please see Trouble-shooting issues.
No issues here BBC News on Windows 10.
I already tried everything on the troubleshooting list before posting on here. It's clearly a bug. Don't know if anyone's interested though.
mib2berlin
@JustinArnold
Hi, @Pesala ask for the page this issue happen YT and CNN work fine.
https://edition.cnn.com/2024/06/20/asia/philippines-footage-south-china-sea-clash-china-intl-hnk/index.html
If anybody could reproduce this you can make a bug report, the Vivaldi team is always interested to fix bugs.