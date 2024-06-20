Hi there,

I have a new smartphone & that's why had to install the Vivaldi appt from the scratch.

I'm running snapshot 6.8.3380.4 and there is an issue with syncing the passwords.

I followed the steps described here, but it didn't work out. The passwords won't be synced.

Then I installed the stable version 6.7.3335.149. There the syncing works like a charm. All passwords are there.

Any further advices how to get the passwords to the snapshot version?

Thanks in advance!

Chipy