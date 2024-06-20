Not syncing passwords
-
Hi there,
I have a new smartphone & that's why had to install the Vivaldi appt from the scratch.
I'm running snapshot 6.8.3380.4 and there is an issue with syncing the passwords.
I followed the steps described here, but it didn't work out. The passwords won't be synced.
Then I installed the stable version 6.7.3335.149. There the syncing works like a charm. All passwords are there.
Any further advices how to get the passwords to the snapshot version?
Thanks in advance!
Chipy
-
mib2berlin
@Chipy
Hi, this is a bug in the latest snapshot but fixed in an internal build already.
Just wait for the next snapshot, they are there for testing.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Thanks for your fast reply & the advice.
It drove me nuts the whole morning...
If I would have just known it's just a bug, I'd had save a lot of lifetime.