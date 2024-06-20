Vertical tabs height
After the latest update, the right-side tab bar tabs do not share the height of the open window, meaning not all are visible all the time for a quick selection, but seem to be of the fixed height no matter how many of them are open. No tab setting affects this new behaviour it seems. Any ideas?
Pesala Ambassador
@efendi011 Settings, Tabs, and disable:Show Tab Thumbnails
Enable:Show Popup Thumbnails
Thanks, but just halfway there - all tabs visible now, but only a text description of tabs to choose from, which is much less intuitive than before...
I'm also interested in.
Before the tabs were displayed with a decreased view following the number of tabs opened (meaning that with 100 tabs you no thumbnails, but still display thumbnails for a few ones).
That was very ergnomic and prevents scrolling with a huge amount of tabs opened.
Same here, tabs with text only is way less intuitive - even when there's only a tiny little squished glimpse of the site.