Black screen when opening a web page
-
As the title says, randomly, every time I open a web page, it doesn't show up and instead the entire screen is black.
Samsung s22+
Android 13
Vivaldi 6.6. 3291.89.
-
mib2berlin
@azokehij
Hi and welcome to the forum.
We have a big thread about this issue, there is no solution at moment.
Change tabs forward and back should load the page, as workaround.
We are on Vivaldi 6.7 now.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/96956/black-screen-when-opening-a-web-page?_=1718868847717
Cheers, mib