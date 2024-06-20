Improved browser features for desktop and Vivaldi Mail 2.0 amped up with new functionalities
jon Vivaldi Team
In the new Vivaldi 6.8 on desktop, the built-in mail client sees a big update with prefetching for optimized search and mail preview. You also get a faster way to respond to emails. This update further includes real-time updates about tab memory usage, improvements to the address field, and more.

Pyrlandia7
Ads seem to be blocked on youtube for which a big plus. I'm still waiting for it to be fixed removing history and cookies when closing the browser.
Thank you tis update!
Thot Ambassador Translator
Great, once again a big update for the best browser in the world.
Duthcorund
Well done!
Crash during the Extension import. Tried on Brave several times. If I turn off Extension import - operation completes.
@0x49D1
Hi, no crash here import from Brave in a clean profile.
Do you use a used profile with already installed extensions?
Yes, the profile has ~15 extensions. Almost all of them are off, but several are active.
@0x49D1
Hm, I guess the import is for user change from Brave to Vivaldi and 15 are already very many.
Anyway, Vivaldi should never crash, if I find some time I test later with a used Profile.
On wich OS are you?
@mib2berlin
Windows 11 with latest stable updates. I've activated automatic crash reporting in Vivaldi. Probably the team will get the reports now.
Aronand Vivaldi Team
@0x49d1: If you could attach any recent dmp files to a report/the report if you already made one, and mention the extensions you use that would be very helpful!
I'm now with the Mullvad browser, after the update Vivaldi crashed on startup
Thanks for the update!
You went a little overboard with the padding/margin in the context menu on a tab. The context menu is HUGE. Thats what I call waste of space^^ Can I change that?
0x49D1 Supporters
@Aronand
Here is the list of the active extensions from system menu (some are system ones):
afgagenmapfioajbcjjfeodnaapeckhc : greaselion-7 : version 1_0 ahfgeienlihckogmohjhadlkjgocpleb : Web Store : version 0_2 bpkoijdaibakhfgahdfknbdcankhidoa : greaselion-3 : version 1_0 eoceebklhjepohnakemchinmkdpbolgh : greaselion-0 : version 1_0 ficffphkednpmhjngkiljamkalhjmclj : greaselion-4 : version 1_0 gajhkmnhhoadjcfchafgbekhgigglnkp : greaselion-8 : version 1_0 galpopeppgfimpgpdbbkhemhcjgghmhl : greaselion-1 : version 1_0 glcghbidhfocejckcfmfpdhmkjfmkiei : greaselion-9 : version 1_0 hkligngkgcpcolhcnkgccglchdafcnao : Web Archives : version 6_0_0 imopadcgnonpacmdbbncpaleppilpkcp : greaselion-5 : version 1_0 jfnndgdcnclaikcihmjghocclbnnjlpb : greaselion-10 : version 1_0 ldopphkgfhfchjcgfilekhkifaodmegm : greaselion-6 : version 1_0 ljanpbpfiinlbkmnnnbfkcfpidffjhhk : greaselion-2 : version 1_0 mhjfbmdgcfjbbpaeojofohoefgiehjai : Chrome PDF Viewer : version 1 mjkjompjknhcipamakpfliebpggggpga : greaselion-11 : version 1_0 mnojpmjdmbbfmejpflffifhffcmidifd : Brave : version 1_0_0 nglbhlefjhcjockellmeclkcijildjhi : Lingualeo Language Translator : version 3_1_1 nkeimhogjdpnpccoofpliimaahmaaome : Google Hangouts : version 1_3_21
@0x49D1
Hi, I cant reproduce it on Windows 11 importing 11 extensions in a used profile with 4 extensions.
I guess it is better you make a real bug report, you can list all enabled extensions, open vivaldi://system and expand Extensions.
Copy and past it to your report.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username. Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@catweazle: Can you log a bug and attach the crash report?
JRichardson
Anyone else not seeing the real-time tab memory usage when they hover over a tab? Patch notes say it's on by default but I'm not seeing anything.
Great update, thanks for your work!
"[Spatnav] Initial target is not selected on first try after navigation (VB-99160)"
I could not find VB-99160 anywhere in the Forums.
Is it the same bug posted in this archived topic?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/390690
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@JRichardson Go to the version page and double check your version. Are you sure 6.8 is running.