export and move customized tool bar to another computer
I just can not seem to find anything on the forum or google on backing up and moving a customized toolbar/address bar in Vivaldi. (Sure I am over looking or not searching with the right words)
So I have customized the layout of my toolbar/address bar, how can I back that up and put it in service on another pc with Vivaldi? I just don't want to have to recreate it on every PC I want it on.
@palkat I'm not sure is possible. The layout might be stored somewhere inside the preferences.json but still would be a manual (and risky) patchwork for some buttons.
Panel element settings are located in the Preferences file, in the "toolbars" section
Default panel element settings are located in the \resources\vivaldi\prefs_definitions.json file, in the "toolbars" section
Plus
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/83213/guide-internal-v-files
Toolbars at Preferences