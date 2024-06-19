And what should the label tell us?



Something like:

"Look, Ma! I spent thousands of $$$ to Vivaldi with your Amexco card."

And is "Hehe, Dad! I shrinked you bank account!"

Seriously, if uses want to go others need to know what the label is for!

Tell me, nouuUUOOOWWW!!!!

Ms. EDIT says: found at "The Badge of Appreciation"