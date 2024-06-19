Badge
New badge, who this? (This is a test.)
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
Badg y u no show fo me?
( _ )
<===>
@Pathduck I fixed your’s. Hopefully, others won’t need fixing going forward.
And what should the label tell us?
Something like:
"Look, Ma! I spent thousands of $$$ to Vivaldi with your Amexco card."
And is "Hehe, Dad! I shrinked you bank account!"
Seriously, if uses want to go others need to know what the label is for!
Tell me, nouuUUOOOWWW!!!!
Ms. EDIT says: found at "The Badge of Appreciation"
Sad that Sopranos and longterm supporter do only get "The Void Badge"?
Invisible Medal of Honor?
I made my own now.
Dedicated to all Sopranos and longtime testers.
Easy:
GOLD:
SILVER:
FOR YOU and all the Sopranos and Supporters :
-
Badges for ambassadors, translators, sopranos, employees, alumnus, and more might be in the works. Some users belong in multiple categories, and that is when things started getting very complicated.
RiveDroite Supporters Ambassador
@daniel I hope so!
@daniel Hihi, Platin, Gold, Silver medal for testers who helped much. Or Diamond, Saphire, Ruby… or what ever else.
Now, see – i am only a dragon covered with a Ambassador label, feeling naked with less honorable badges and medals
SCNR
Do not take me too serious.
A dragon does not need a badge to show its power, it is inherent to you:
@barbudo2005 Yesssss!!!
But the medals are nice like jewels for beauty. And just to impress other dumb knights and my princess.
Oh yess, the dragoness is very conceited.
DoctorG Ambassador
@olli Good idea.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
We are all clear about what to do with these "characters" through this thread:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98573/zero-tolerance-with-users-who-violate-forum-rules
Let's not take away the jerihga's fret. Let's not plead but do what needs to be done in the right way. Tough on them who don't follow the laws.
If the Vivaldi theme does not make you respect your own, then you should expect nothing from others.
"Don't blame the pig, blame those who feed it."
daniel Vivaldi Team Patron
New badge, who this? (This is a test.)
What about having a hover text on the badge?
A hover card that explains the variois badges and where to get them is in the works.
(This was a very soft soft-launch with lots of bugs and some missing bits here and there.)
Update (screenshot of an example bug):
I wrote in Badge:
Based on the number of users with badges, I conclude that either they do not yet work or I am not the only one who needs an alternative to a payment card. Some links to pass on higher up:
https://poland.payu.com/en/
https://www.przelewy24.pl/en
https://www.eservice.pl/en/
https://www.paypal.com/
Some users belong in multiple categories, and that is when things started getting very complicated
This reminds me of those awesome space shooters like R-Type where your spaceship started off really simple and later it was a fortress of doom. Might even make a good Vivaldia 3. Everyone loves upgrade games!