Automatically delete cookies on exit
-
Hello everyone,
I apologize,
I know this questions may have been answered more than once, however searching the forum I couldn't find a clear answer, in particular for the current version of Vivaldi.
Question 1)
I see, in "Settings", the box "Privacy and Security" --> "Save browser History", it has an option "Session Only", by which I can choose to delete the history when exiting Vivaldi. But, does this mean that also cookies are deleted?
Question 2)
Is there a way, preferably without using third-party add-ons, to have the cookies deleted, but not the history, when exiting the browser?
Thanks in advance.
-
@mehrs In
vivaldi://settings/privacy/in website permissions and global set cookies to session only.
-
This post is deleted!
-
@luetage said in Automatically delete cookies on exit:
@mehrs In
vivaldi://settings/privacy/in website permissions and global set cookies to session only.
Many thanks! I wasn't able to find it...