Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello! this is on the account profile picture and not the desktop profiles. so when im trying to update my profile picture the website autosave it with no profile picture and when im trying to click save before the autosave it says error 403
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.