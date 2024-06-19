[Reply] at the bottom of the page does not work
The problem is with multi-page threads. Here (i.e. in this thread) both [Reply] buttons should work but check e.g.: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98573/zero-tolerance-with-users-who-violate-forum-rules/
I attach images
There is no link to reply at the bottom.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ryszard I reported this a few hours ago internally.
The webdevs will have a look.
@DoctorG That is, I didn't fool myself by not using the search engine properly and writing about something that is discussed in another thread.
isak Vivaldi Team
Should be fixed now
DoctorG Ambassador
@isak Yes, works now