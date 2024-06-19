[Solved]Some system fonts do not follow system interface scaling
Aaron Translator
Some system fonts (tooltips,popup) do not follow system interface scaling.
@Aaron You are an old-timer I'm surprised you write about this in 2024... Vivaldi mixes vanilla Chromium with its own UI, if you want a universal zoom you must use either an environmental variable like
QT_SCALE_FACTOR=or the Chromium parameter
--force-device-scale-factor=.
@npro said in Some system fonts do not follow system interface scaling:
You are an old-timer I'm surprised you write about this in 2024
I'm ashamed to say I don't know much about software.
@DoctorG said in Some system fonts do not follow system interface scaling:
I guess OS is Ubuntu but should work, too.
I'm running LXQt on Arch linux.
enabled GTK in chrome://settings/appearance
it seems not work.
@Aaron said in Some system fonts do not follow system interface scaling:
I'm running LXQt on Arch linux.
Oh, ok, i did misinterpreted the orangered theme as for Ubuntu
Sorry, for telling you wrong.
That's why it is good to use a forum signature to tell the OS and Desktop Environment
@Aaron Good!
@DoctorG said in Some system fonts do not follow system interface scaling:
Works for me on Debian 12 KDE with system zoom (200 or 300%) when enabled GTK in chrome://settings/appearance
No need of env variable for QT or Chromium commandline parameters.
Switching the theme doesn't make any sense for scaling, OP is showing his right-click menu not changing size, you sure about what you are saying?
You are scaling your entire OS desktop, that isn't what OP is showing in the screenshot. Example: If you would shrink back the UI from inside Vivaldi, the right-click menu would not.
@Aaron To think about the positive side of it though, you could report is as a bug, maybe they will be forced to implement it better after that (despite not having done so for 10 years already...)
@npro i believe it's on their list, just below
tst.
@npro said in [Solved]Some system fonts do not follow system interface scaling:
you could report is as a bug
This problem appeared after I replaced my high resolution monitor. Not only Vivaldi but almost all other apps are facing this issue. So I am thinking if it should be solved at OS or Desktop level.
@Aaron said in [Solved]Some system fonts do not follow system interface scaling:
Not only Vivaldi almost all other apps are facing this issue.
I don't know of any other app that has its own UI zoom scaling slider.
What you describe now is scaling your whole desktop, there should be an option for that in your DE I suppose.