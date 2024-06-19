Disable "open links as apps" /installing bookmarks as apps?
-
Is there any way to disable Vivaldi from installing bookmarks to Android start screen as an app? I would like all links to open in the same running Vivaldi app.
Unwanted
Wanted
When i put a bookmark of, lets say, facebook. Its installed as an "app" and is lunched in a second instance of Vivaldi.
-
@mikewin Open links in apps means if you encounter a YouTube link it opens in Android's YouTube app rather than Vivaldi. What you want is an option that adds a link to your home screen instead of installing a PWA - no idea if that exists.
-
Found a workaround, enable flight mode and enter the url. The page won't load, but you can put a regular bookmark on the homescreen