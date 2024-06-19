Unsolved Vivaldi Snapshot 6.8.3380.4 is not synching passwords
-
I noticed today all my saved passwords had disappeared from my android app. I have tried to reinstall the regular app and the snapshot. None of them seem to sync passwords, search & bookmarks work though.
As seen in first screenshot, it says "Synchronizing in progress", and it doesn't change status to complete.
Anyone else have this issue?
-
mib2berlin
@mikewin
Hi, this is a known bug, the developer are aware of this.
Snapshots are for testing, this happen sometimes.
Cheers, mib