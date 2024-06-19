sync problems
vivaldi cannot sync open tabs after uninstalled although its enabled for sync.
also cannot remember extensions settings.
also cannot remember its own settings
@bluetimes
Please, always add your Vivaldi and OS version.
Open
vivaldi://sync-internals
On the right side you can see Sessions, this shows the synced tabs.
Open the windows panel > Ctrl+Shift+W to check wich devices are in sync.
Extension settings are not synced.
Not all settings are synced, only ~300 or so.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
w11 pro x64 6.7.33
understood where they are stacked.
i was wait return automatically when i login on new install.
@mib2berlin said in sync problems:
synced
why vivaldi cant remember its own settings(themes,icons location etc.)?
@bluetimes
why chrome doesn't have a theme editor?
The sync feature is a work in progress, every release add more to sync.
We have a feature request to sync themes for example but only 21 user vote for it in 5 years.
I don't need this either.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/35991/import-themes-by-the-sync-feature
@mib2berlin
i dont know man.
i dont like chrome.
im using vivaldi for customization like old firefox.(i came from firefox.)
themes choises easy for me beacuse im using already themes; subt for day privacy for night.
@bluetimes
This was just the sarcastic mode.
You ask for features simply not implemented in Vivaldi like theme syncing.
I hope they add it at some point.
Cheers, mib