Error parsing calendar events with improperly folded content lines
burmaShave
I'm seeing an error parsing events from an icloud calendar.
16:52:18.878 warn [Calendar - caldav, polling] Unexpected problem when retrying server data for account “icloud”. undefined Error: Error parsing iCal line: "Seattle WA XXXXX". Value not found. Error: Error parsing iCal line: "Seattle WA XXXXX". Value not found. at a (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3113460) at a (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3113679) at a (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3113679) at l (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3115171) at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3056657 at Array.map (<anonymous>) at E (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3056333) at d (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3064105) at async ae (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3063752) at async Be (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3068745)
I set a breakpoint and saw that it's failing on events that contain long content lines that have not been folded properly:
X-APPLE-STRUCTURED-LOCATION;VALUE=URI;X-ADDRESS=XXXX XXth Ave S\\nSeattle WA XXXXX \\nUnited States;X-APPLE-ABUID=ab://XXXXXX";X-APPLE-REFER ENCEFRAME=1;X-TITLE=XXXX XXth Ave S Seattle WA XXXX
It seems to happen only on these X-APPLE-STRUCTURED-LOCATION properties.
@burmaShave At first glance this looks like for sure like invalid iCalendar data.
Tested adding this property to a file with iCalendar data and even Apple Calendar app didn't import the event.
Not sure what we should do about this since it is not simple to decide which broken data to handle and in which way.
A quick web search returns results for years now with apple exported calendar events having this property with invalid formatting. And most of them show different problems like missing quotes, escapes and start of line whitespace (like in this case) for different parts of the this property.
I think it is not really practical to try and add support for all these different and changing cases to accommodate invalid input.
Might be a solution for cases like this to skip properties which fail parsing and continue with the rest, but that might be hard to detect in some cases.
burmaShave
@eggert It looks as though the parser trips up when it attempts to split the line at the colon. As a user, I would be happy if content lines that do not contain a colon were ignored as you suggested and maybe a warning was logged instead. This would allow calendar events to be synced at least partially. Right now, an error is thrown which ends the process entirely.
@burmaShave Yes the correct format of a line of iCalendar should be on the form
PROPERTY_NAME[;OPTIONAL_ATTRIBUTE]:VALUE
and any line that is not on this format must start with whitespace and then is considered a part of the previous line. The parser expects this format and chokes on anything else.
But I agree with you on the expected behaviour. Vivaldi should
- Absolutely continue with the rest of the calendar events when one fails parsing. I consider this a bug and will file a ticket so we can make a fix for it.
- Preferably import the event with broken properties removed which will in most cases be fine, or at least better than nothing. This is not as clearly a bug since there is no instructions in specs on how to handle it but I'll make another ticket to look into implementing this.
Thank you very much for using Vivaldi and taking the time to look into this issue and post very helpful information. Most appreciated.
For anyone who might be interested in this the bug numbers for above issues are VB-107396 and VB-107397