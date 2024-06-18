Quick Reply - Where is It?
Is 'Quick Reply' available in Vivaldi Stable? I see it in Snapshot 6.8 RC1. Is there some setting I'm missing? Can't find it in settings..... TIA
mib2berlin
@janrif
Hi, right click in a mail you want to reply, there you can en/disable it.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in Quick Reply - Where is It?:
Hi, right click in a mail you want to reply, there you can en/disable it.
Hi @mib2berlin. Thanks for responding. Can I assume u are working in Snapshot? I ask b/c that option isn't available to me in the stable version. Or maybe there's a problem at my end??? TIA
mib2berlin
@janrif
Ah yes, this is a new feature for Vivaldi 6.8.
Cheers, mib