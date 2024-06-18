Window asking for credentials
Hello everyone.
When I use Vivaldi browser for windows, a window appears asking me for enter my Vivaldi Login credentials.
I login but after a while the window appears again.
What is going on?
I created another browser profile and in this new one profile there is not this window.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@alexio It needs your credentials for a Mail or Calendar account you have added.
https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-get-started/add-and-manage-mail-accounts/
@Pathduck Ok. Thanks for your reply. I understood.
I put my credentials and login but it asking me for credentials often.
Is it a normal behavior?
DoctorG Ambassador
@alexio said in Window asking for credentials:
I put my credentials and login but it asking me for credentials often.
Have you added a vivaldi,net calendar/mail accounts?
Or had you switched profiles and logged in with another forum user name?
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@alexio said in Window asking for credentials:
I put my credentials and login but it asking me for credentials often.
Is it a normal behavior?
I don't use the Mail client, so I wouldn't know.
But from what I understand, it asks way too much.
(Thunderbird never asks...)
If you don't use the Mail or Calendar client, I recommend you remove any account you added and disable it.
mib2berlin
@alexio
Hi, I use mail and calendar of vivaldi.net and I get the asking after Vivaldi gets an update.
We have several reports like yours since some time.
If you use IMAP for mail, remove the account and add it again help some users, same for the calendar.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: If you use filters in Vivaldi don't do this, you will loose all filters to my knowledge.