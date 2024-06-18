Help backing everything up before reinstall
Good day.
So I have Vivaldi set up to recover my last session after closing, so I can just open Vivaldi and continue where I left off, but I have this problem since one of the early June's updates that it doesn't recover my session. To fix that, I have to recover manually from the "saved sessions" option in "File".
I can't be bothered to do this anymore and I want to reinstall, is there any way to back up my configuration, favorite tabs and currently opened tabs before reinstalling?
I have sync on, but as far as I know that only backs up favorites and configuration, how would I go about backing up currently opened tabs?
Thanks in advance.
mib2berlin
@quotecave
Hi, reinstall of Vivaldi doesn't touch your user data, except you allow it.
Backup is always good so you can copy your profile folder "Default" to a save place.
The path to the profile is published in File > Help > About
In this folder are all settings, tabs, sessions, everything.
Cheers, mib
Hi, it's fixed after reinstallation. Could recover my tabs too.
Thanks.