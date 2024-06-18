Bookmarking Youtube pages
-
When bookmarking Youtube pages, there is always a (1), or (2) being appended to the title.
Something like (1)mypage.
Can someone enlighten me what is that for ?
Thanks.
-
@bsql61 To the title? To me it would indicate a page with the same auto‐generated title was already saved to bookmarks at some point. (1) would be the first copy, (2) the second, to differentiate between the different bookmarks. You’re mentioning it’s being appended, but your example shows the digits being prepended, hmm. Anyway, I did a quick test and bookmarked a youtube video on a fresh profile and I don’t see any numbers. If you could provide an example with steps how to get to your issue, it would be helpful.