Geschiedenis wordt steeds gewist
-
Iedere maal vivaldi opgestart wordt de volledige geschiedenis gewist.
Ik kan dus slechts beschikken over de geschiedenis van max. 1 dag.
Nochtans in de instellingen staat mijn "bewaartermijn geschiedenis" op 6 maanden .
Wat kan ik doen ?
-
mib2berlin
@nvnbon
Hi, please only Englisch in the forum section.
Check your setting for Save Browsing History in vivaldi://settings/privacy/
if it is set to Session Only, this delete all browsing data when you close Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@nvnbon This is a international forum; please translate to English, edit post title and body.
-
Frederic_Chopin
The history is not really deleted, though, it's just not visible in the browser.
See also this forum thread (I know it's in the Vivaldi for Linux category, but it seems to me like it's the same issue).