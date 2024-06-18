PiP bookmarklet fails on Zattoo
- Install PiP bookmarklet in bookmark bar
- Install uBlock Origin
- Install Privacy Badger
- Open https://embed.zattoo.com/?channel=tele-5&autoplay=1
- Start Play
- Hit PiP bookmark in bookmakr bar to show PiP
- PiP does not show
Worked at weekend.
I do not know which blocked tracking/ads causes the broken PiP.
In Vivaldi Blocker all is nice.
DevTools Console shows error:
VM62:1 Uncaught (in promise) DOMException: Failed to execute 'requestPictureInPicture' on 'HTMLVideoElement': Metadata for the video element are not loaded yet. at <anonymous>:1:86
@DoctorG said in PiP bookmarklet fails on Zattoo:
TV streaming with Zattoo is only available for users registered in Germany, Switzerland and Austria.
(ノ ゜Д゜)ノ ︵ ┻━┻
@Pathduck Sorry, i had not expected such geoblock.
@DoctorG said in PiP bookmarklet fails on Zattoo:
In Vivaldi Blocker all is nice.
I live in a blocker hell!
Now fails with activated Vivaldi blocker, too.
I fear Zattoo is jumping on same bad path like Youtube.
And with Chromium 126 (no ad block) they inject ads in a strange way, so stream will never start.
OK, i see i can not win the battle against broken Zattoo video player.
@DoctorG If I open that embed link and click play I get a new tab with appended
autoplay=1endlessly
https://embed.zattoo.com/?channel=tele-5&autoplay=1&autoplay=1&autoplay=1&autoplay=1&autoplay=1&autoplay=1&autoplay=1&autoplay=1&autoplay=1&autoplay=1&autoplay=1&autoplay=1&autoplay=1&autoplay=1&autoplay=1&autoplay=1&autoplay=1&autoplay=1&autoplay=1&autoplay=1&autoplay=1&autoplay=1&autoplay=1&autoplay=1
@Pathduck Yes, same for me.
Perhaps they changed something in player to get premium registrations for EM stream viewers.