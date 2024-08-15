If my memory serves me right, tabs were previously automatically made smaller, until thumbnail wasn't even visible.

In a recent update, something changed, and I get an annoying scrollbar, and tabs hidden out of view.

Seems like maybe the change is that it no longer makes tabs smaller than shown on my screenshot (while previously it kept making them smaller until only title was visible)

Is this a bug, or a feature? I find it it very confusing and difficult to use now.