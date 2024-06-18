download notification timeout
viv 6.7.3349 win 10
a notification window appears on screen when download completes.. is it possible to shorten the amount of time that it sits on screen?
DoctorG Ambassador
@astro46 I do not use Windows 10 at this time.
Try https://winaero.com/change-the-toast-notification-timeout-in-windows-10/
//edit: Ah, on my Windows 11 its is this:
https://www.elevenforum.com/t/change-how-long-notifications-stay-open-in-windows-11.819/
DoctorG: I have previously seen that info. The win10 notifications are currently set for 5 sec.
the vivaldi labeled window that pops up in vivaldi stays for about 30 sec.
I believe that it is a vivaldi created notification.
DoctorG Ambassador
@astro46 It is the white toast notification? Yes, Vivaldi create it, and it stays about 25-30 sec.
A known bug that it does not use the Windows 11 settings.
or windows 10 settings.
is there somewhere to upvote the bug?