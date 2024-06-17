Missing Feed Message after Database Error --> Restore Database
After finishing restoring, the feed items will be shown as new. The feed message from all restored feed items are empty and I get the below log messages.
After deleting all affected feed items (Shift-Del) and restarting Vivaldi I get the Database Error again. It is an endless loop.
How I get the feed items permanently deleted?
@mottenmouse Delete all feed items from settings and restore from backup. You did backup your feeds I hope.
Backup(s) are available. In this case, unfortunately, I cannot use them, as I have been carrying the error for more than half a year .
I only noticed the error because I exceptionally started Vivaldi with "settings/rss".
@mottenmouse We have a misunderstanding. Did you export your feeds to opml manually?
@luetage @mottenmouse
Hi, does it may help to delete the mail/feed database for feeds too?
It help me several times to delete vivaldi/Default/Storage/ext/mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/
having ghost mails, for example.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Yeah, you can also start from a fresh profile. The problem isn't getting rid of feeds, but how to restore them.
No. Feed export doesn't work (via file-->export... or Quick Commands!
@luetage
You don't have to restore anything deleting the database, I just had to fetch all mails again.
@mottenmouse That's bad then. Something is seriously wrong with your profile.
@mib2berlin We're talking feeds not mails. There isn't a feed account you can connect to, you have to have all addresses. Inputting them all again is a major drag. That's why feed backups are crucial. Before we had the ability to export feeds in Vivaldi I ran an RSS extension separately to do the backups there. Importing feeds was possible from the beginning in Vivaldi.
I talk about Feeds.
Delete vivaldi/Default/Storage/ext/mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/ doesn't help.
I have had two feeds which stucks and didn't fetch newer feed items. I could repair them by changing the feed address with an other address and update and re-enter the original address.
This method doesn't work for missing feed message.
Additional info: If you delete vivaldi/default/storage/... or vivaldi/default/storage/... /indexdb/
a.) Some feeds won't be restored
b.) All feed items will show "Missing Feed Message"
Conclusion, don't do it, if you have feeds.
@mottenmouse
Was just a small mistaken thinking, feeds are completely different.
Feeds are not for me, I never used them but thanks anyway.
Cheers, mib