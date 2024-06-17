Site Info Button is Misthemed on KDE6
Hey all,
On a clean install of EndeavourOS with KDE Plasma 6, you see this:
What do I do about this?
DoctorG Ambassador
@TheDarkWizard Open chrome://settings , type in search field of settings GTK , enable it and restart Vivaldi,
Most things look better, like dialog pop-ups, etc. However, site button doesn't work anymore.
DoctorG Ambassador
@TheDarkWizard Which one? The cogwheel in the popup?
Oh, with 6.7.3329.41 on Debian 12 KDE Plasma i see that the popup does not show up when clicking on lock in address field. But only once, worked after restart. Could be Vivaldi & Wayland
Where do I make a big report about that?
DoctorG Ambassador
@TheDarkWizard Please read Help us to reproduce the issue carefully, discuss in forum if issue is a bug and can be confirmed by others.
Then report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.