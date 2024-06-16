Please bring back the window control buttons when maximized
-
I don't know when this happened, but at some point the window control buttons stopped being located to the left of the tabs when the window was maximized. Now they are located in a separate panel, which slides out when you hover the cursor at the top edge of the window.
Previously it looked like in Safari:
How it looks now:
-
OakdaleFTL
@provaleriy When you say "maximized" do you mean "full screen" or double-clicking the Title Bar?
The behavior you bemoan is that of an app in full screen. (You'll note that Mission Control creates a new space for each full screen app...)
Double-clicking the Title Bar makes the window use the entire display (without hiding the Menu Bar, which is managed by the macOS).
Have you considered using the Vivaldi setting for "Use Native Window"?
-
Yes, I mean MacOS full screen. I swear the buttons used to be on the left in this mode. I know about "double click" mode, I never use this mode because my Dock is located one the left side of the screen.
"Use Native Window" didn't help (
-
qjava Vivaldi Team
@provaleriy said in Please bring back the window control buttons when maximized:
Yes, I mean MacOS full screen. I swear the buttons used to be on the left in this mode.
You're right, it used to be like this until 6.7 (see 6.7 release blog post).
For the reasoning about this change, please see this post.
TLDR: We want to have a more native look for Vivaldi users on macOS. This is especially important after the release of macOS Sequoia, which provides even more tiling and window manipulation options
-
This is very sad news for me, this feature was one of the most important differentiating features from Chrome (((