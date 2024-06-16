Extension names and improvements
I don't know how anyone with more than 5 extensions is remembering all their icons to quickly find and open whichever one is needed. For pinned ones, it makes sense to know what each icon is for, but not when toggling all extensions, especially when there are a bunch with very similar looking icons (for example, I have six extensions which use a search/magnifying glass icon).
I really think Vivaldi needs an option to show the extension names and have the possibility to make it function like in any other browser: a list with the extensions and their names instead of just the icons.
As is, Vivaldi is behind every other browser when it comes to finding the extension one is looking for. Currently, ones needs to go through each extension one at a time, await the tooltip, and then move on to the next one to see if that is the one.
Instead, I'm using a third-party extension manager just to quickly see all the extensions with their icons and names, so that I know what icon and place to look for in Vivaldi. But given that extension managers cannot open extensions by themselves (they can only toggle and enter the settings but not run the extension), I still need to find and click the icon in Vivaldi manually, so it's still slow and only a tiny bit faster than going to Manage Extensions to do the same.
PS: Manage Extensions > [choose any extension] > Pin to Toolbar is bugged. It doesn't do anything at all, whereas its expected behavior is to do the same as Show button, adding the extension to the toolbar.
PPS: Right-clicking the Extensions (Show hidden extensions) toolbar button doesn't show Manage Extensions as an option, whereas each individual extension does. If any button should be having it as an option by default, it's that one.
@snakehill Something like this ?
In such case we also have a mod for this [guide on modding]
Thanks @Hadden89 and @barbudo2005 ! The mod indeed is exactly it! Somehow I didn't find that when looking for such specifically, nor in the other threads on the subject I had found which only got as far as mentioning third-party extensions which wouldn't do much.
I would highly suggest it as a standard browser option, as it makes extensions a lot less daunting for new users. It's the one thing I couldn't wrap my head around.
The PS still stands. It's regarding the extension details, just to make clear, with this toggle not doing anything:
As for the PPS, this is when right-clicking the Extensions icon with Manage extensions missing by default:
Hope that helps!