I don't know how anyone with more than 5 extensions is remembering all their icons to quickly find and open whichever one is needed. For pinned ones, it makes sense to know what each icon is for, but not when toggling all extensions, especially when there are a bunch with very similar looking icons (for example, I have six extensions which use a search/magnifying glass icon).

I really think Vivaldi needs an option to show the extension names and have the possibility to make it function like in any other browser: a list with the extensions and their names instead of just the icons.

As is, Vivaldi is behind every other browser when it comes to finding the extension one is looking for. Currently, ones needs to go through each extension one at a time, await the tooltip, and then move on to the next one to see if that is the one.

Instead, I'm using a third-party extension manager just to quickly see all the extensions with their icons and names, so that I know what icon and place to look for in Vivaldi. But given that extension managers cannot open extensions by themselves (they can only toggle and enter the settings but not run the extension), I still need to find and click the icon in Vivaldi manually, so it's still slow and only a tiny bit faster than going to Manage Extensions to do the same.

PS: Manage Extensions > [choose any extension] > Pin to Toolbar is bugged. It doesn't do anything at all, whereas its expected behavior is to do the same as Show button, adding the extension to the toolbar.

PPS: Right-clicking the Extensions (Show hidden extensions) toolbar button doesn't show Manage Extensions as an option, whereas each individual extension does. If any button should be having it as an option by default, it's that one.