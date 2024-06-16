Solved Is Vivaldi able to handle Yubico key and Fido2?
Mehr als die Frage im Titel brauche ich nicht zu schreiben, oder?
@Dancer18 Ja.
@luetage Thank you! Solved.
Is this now the shortest thread ever?
@Dancer18 Nope. The shortest threads will always be be the ones which lead to a perma-ban :3
DoctorG Ambassador
All Fido2 hardware keys works on Vivaldi browser on many platforms.
But not all for Vivaldi community Two Factor (auth server bug).