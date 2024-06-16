get rid of DuckDuckGo
I tried out DuckDuckGo as a search engine and was not impressed. Switched back to Google with its spying, but whenever I enter a search request in the address bar (e.g. MSN UK) I get a DuckDuckGo search result listing,
I've deleted DuckDuckGO from everywhere I vcan find it but it still appears. Can anyone help?
@dugglebb Extension? I know there is one which redirects Google to DuckDuckGo.
@dugglebb ddg uses mostly Bing (Microsoft) without spying. The equivalent for Google search would be https://www.startpage.com. Give that a try once you figured out how to get rid of ddg. As a first step I would remove it from
vivaldi://settings/search.
TravellinBob
More interested in why you're dumping DDG? I've been using it for a couple of years now and I find it perfectly fine. And I know MS and Google aren't harvesting my data and either flogging it to the highest bidder or using it to train their AI tools (in both cases without my permission).