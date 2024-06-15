Allow to set the bookmark bar to be displayed only on startpage
The bookmark button on the startpage requires a jump and is not easy to use.
When you choose to open the bookmarks bar, the bookmarks bar becomes useless and takes up space while browsing the web.
So please add an option for the start page to show the bookmark bar by itself
@fufuchao I find it more useful to hide the bookmark bar everywhere, and show it only on hovering the bottom of the address bar. This is from some CSS posted by @dude99.
/* Simple Automatic Bookmark-bar */ .bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar {margin-bottom: -28px; z-index: 1; transform: translateY(0); transition: transform 0.1s 0.5s !important;} .bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar::before {content: ''; position: absolute; height: 12px; width: 100%; top: 100%;} .bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar:not(:focus-within):not(:hover) {transform: translateY(-100%); transition: transform 0.1s 0.5s !important;} .mainbar > .toolbar-mainbar {background-color: var(--colorBg);}
The CSS works the same on every page. It takes a while to adjust to positioning the mouse cursor when you want the Bookmark Bar, and not showing it when you do not want it.