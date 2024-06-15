Tab Position from Web Panel
ljtang2009
Wrong New Tab position when new tab is opened from web panel.
software environment
Vivaldi: 6.7.3329.41 (Stable channel) (arm64)
OS: masOS Sonoma 14.5
New Tab Position Config
Steps
- Create new tab "a.com/1.html".
- Open new tab "a.com/2.html" from "a.com/1.html". These two tabs will be in a tab stack. That's OK.
- Add new web panel "b.com/1.html".
- Click the link "b.com/2.html" in the web panel "b.com/1.html". The new tab is open in the tab stack which appears in step #2.
But "b.com/2.html" is not related to the tab stack.
