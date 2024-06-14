Window crashes to gray screen
-
I normally run 3 or 4 windows.
I occasionally get 1 window crashing to a grey screen like this image, with no toolbars etc.
Other windows are still okay to use.
I am not sure what causes this as I have not noticed anything so far.
Has anyone else seen this?
Restarting Vivaldi fixes this.
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
- Disable
CSS / JS Mods
Regarding Bug Hunting
Regarding Downgrades
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
I noticed this started happening for a few weeks now. Not sure of exact date.
Will review the troubleshooting steps and see if they help.
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.41 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 374522aae47116b0d0d715d317e469da98449cc8
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3593)