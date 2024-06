Wouldn't it be super-cool if you could change the panel position via quick command?!!

Right now you can put the panel on the left or right side of the screen. (Awesome feature)

It would be rad if, instead of going into settings, you could change the panel position via quick command!

Yay! Vivaldi Max-Speed!

Thanks,

P.S. Do you know of a hack / mod that can do something like this? If so, please tell!

Cheers.