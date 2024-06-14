Theme schedule set to OS does not follow system light/dark theme switch
-
On xfce Arch linux, switching theme changes the web-page appearance correctly but not Vivaldi theme. Am I missing some dependency for this to work that I'm not aware of?
-
@Miagi No, it doesn't work with Vivaldi, as the UI is technically different from Chromium's underneath (based on GTK). It is requested and reported as a bug, but I doubt they are going to provide it any time soon.
-
@npro Thanks for the reply. Would there be a way to send a switch signal to it or tell Vivaldi to change the theme via CLI like the UI button does?
I don't know how the Theme Schedule works underneath. Was thinking if I can send a request that will Vivaldi pick up to switch the theme like OS would do, but to make it recognizable for Vivaldi.
Donno if it's too much what I'm asking