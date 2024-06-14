workspace synchronisation
PeterMason
I have been unable to find a method of synchronising workspaces between my windows laptop and my windows pc.
I cannot find the tabs from my laptop on my pc.
Sync reports [all data is synchronised]
Is synchronisation implemented and if so in what form?
DoctorG Ambassador
@PeterMason said in workspace synchronisation:
I have been unable to find a method of synchronising workspaces
It is yet not implemented.
PeterMason
@DoctorG Thank you for a concise answer.