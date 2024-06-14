Vivaldi does not remember the last used speed dial on new tab
-
SilverGreen93
Hi,
If I have multiple speed dials, using the Vivaldi on Android, the last used speed dial appears on the new tabs until I change the speed dial page again.
On Desktop, the behaviour is not the same. Always the first speed dial is opened on a new tab page even if I used a different speed dial last time.
This needs to be changed to have the same behaviour as on Android.
Thanks,
Mihai
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@SilverGreen93 I can confirm this.
@SilverGreen93 Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
SilverGreen93
@DoctorG Thanks! Reported this as VB-107301
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@SilverGreen93 In tracker confirmed.