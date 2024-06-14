Starting to stabilize – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3381.34
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
In today’s snapshot our focus has shifted more to stabilisation issues, to help get 6.8 out the door.
Thot Ambassador Translator
Would be nice with a fix for the Ctrl+scroll zoom issue but other than that I've not noticed anything major so far
Thot Ambassador Translator
@Pathduck said in Starting to stabilize – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3381.34:
I've not noticed anything major so far
This is such an incredible browser. I can’t even tell how incredible it is.
(VB-107230) Mouse Gestures over Links must be Unique seems to be fixed, but is not listed in the Changelog.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pesala I close your report as it is fixed.
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@pathduck: We had a fix but it broke something else so it was removed.
@Pathduck Is that MS Windows specific? Itworkshere️
I really appreciate those updates.
Let me post my comment on the previous article:
@Pesala: That's a good point. I used to use the built-in mail client of Opera Presto (between v7 & v9.5 in my case) because at that time webmails were not good enough. Gmail was sluggish and clumsy: immature HTML5 techs, no low latency HTTP2, a bad network quality, or no Google Workspace paid plans. And Outlook.com wasn't there--remember Hotmail and Windows Live Mail.
But today Gmail and Outlook.com work very reasonably. Opera China no longer comes with a mail client. Mozilla SeaMonkey, I've never seen anyone using it.
Maybe Vivaldi can make a survey and prioritize features to add/enhance? I am happy to donate my time to take part in
@Culip said in Starting to stabilize – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3381.34:
Outlook.com work very reasonably
Not really, MS client has nice vulnerabilities.
HoracioDos
Hello. Where can I open an issue? From time to time where I update vivaldi all the tabs inside workspace are lost. I seems that workspaces are not saved in sync settings. Thanks!
@HoracioDos: Here are the details.
And here is your requested link.