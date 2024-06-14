pip window is not seeing.
i changed monitor fullhd to 1440p. and return again to 1080p.
now i cannot see pip window. when i clicked right button menu(set size of window, carry) from taskbar to pip window,mouse cursor going to right border of screen. but pip window not seeing.
changed to low resolution not solved.
@bluetimes Try holding down the Windows Key and moving the PiP window into view using the cursor keys. Then you should be able to resize and reposition it to suit the current monitor settings.
Did you have an external monitor plugged-in before?
