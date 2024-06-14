Vivaldi crashes when using picture-in-picture feature
BrunnoMartins
Hey all.
I've been through something very annoying lately. When using the picture-in-picture feature, the browser freezes for a couple of seconds and then it crashes.
It happens EVERYTIME I use this specific feature.
I need a urgent fix for this or I will be moving to another browser.
Thanks.
@BrunnoMartins Devs can only fix it, if someone can reproduce it. It’s the first time I read about this issue. Can you write down exactly what you do? In this case a link to an example video would suffice I suppose. You might as well issue a proper bug report for the problem. Please follow directions outlined in https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-a-bug-in-vivaldi/ and https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
@BrunnoMartins for a test, try Guest Profile and tell if that happen again.
BrunnoMartins
@BrunnoMartins Guest Profile = Click avatar button at right of address bar → context menu
@BrunnoMartins said in Vivaldi crashes when using picture-in-picture feature:
"Error - Too many redirects".
Caused by: Blocked content? Security software?