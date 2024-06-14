I Can't Believe What I Did !!! [ Thankfully Resolved !! ]
By accident, I deleted my user data folder. Synching was on but I never knew where those files ended up. I also looked in Trash w/o much luck.There must some files that can be used with a new install of the latest Stable. I'm having a hard time thinking about all the data that may be (probably is) lost and having to start all over again. Any ideas would be appreciated. TIA
@janrif Isn't it in your recycle bin?
@janrif Do you use sync?
@Ayespy Yes but I haven't figured out where the synched files live.
@janrif They live on the sync server. If you Clear your local bookmarks (all of them) and log into sync, your browser will download all synced data and update your local files.
But, again, why isn't it in your recycle bin? Why can't you restore it?
@Ayespy There were several & I think I restored the right one. So far only the 'Workspace' tabs are missing but that's easy to recreate. I'm still checking and breathing a sigh of relief.
@janrif Ah, good.
@Ayespy You can say that again.
@Ayespy When you say "local bookmarks", are you referring to my entire Bookmarks list?
@janrif NO. I am talking about the bookmarks that are automatically installed by default every time you make a new installation of Vivaldi, or every time you delete your User Data folder or your Default folder, open Vivaldi, and it builds the missing folder in a virgin condition - like a new install.
Those default bookmarks, if you leave them in place and sync the newly-installed browser, would be added to, not replaced, and would be added to the sync server as well, so any other synced instances of Vivaldi you have would get them added as well. So when syncing a fresh virgin instance of Vivaldi, to ensure those default bookmarks are not in the mix, I delete them before the sync.
@Ayespy I'm learning a lot of new things; thank you. So you're referring to the 'Bookmarks' & 'Bookmarks.bak' here:
Those default bookmarks, if you leave them in place and sync the newly-installed browser, would be added to, not replaced, and would be added to the sync server as well, so any other synced instances of Vivaldi you have would get them added as well. So when syncing a fresh virgin instance of Vivaldi, to ensure those default bookmarks are not in the mix, I delete them before the sync.
I opened the file & I see it's where Vivaldi keeps track of what happens to it. Is that right? And if Vivaldi were to crash, I would remove those files & upload the synched copy? Is that right?
@janrif pretty much. If you remove the bookmark files, at the restart a new blank file will be created to be filled by sync (if enabled)
@janrif I was actually referring to the action of (in the new virgin instance) merely going to the Bookmarks panel, Highlighting all the bookmarks, right-clicking and selecting "Delete" and then right-clicking the Trash icon and selecting "Empty Trash." That will result in an empty Bookmarks folder, which will accept all the synced bookmarks just as on your other. It's quicker (and safer) than rummaging through your browser's file structure.