Vivaldi crashed in single window mode, and all workspaces are wiped clean, including pinned tabs!
Raindrops1
I have gone through all posts carefully, and they are about system crash. But in my case, Vivaldi crashes, not the entire system.
I have faced this issue twice already on Windows 11.
Vivaldi crashed when only a Single Window was running. When I restarted it, all the tabs in all workspaces had disappeared, including the pinned tabs. (I have 7 workspaces).
I have faced this issue only in the last one month. Earlier, Vivaldi did not have this problem.
I have already selected "restart with last session" option. Yet no tabs reappear in any workspaces!
Earlier, I used to see a node called "closed windows" in the Window side panel. Even after a crash, I could see the last couple of closed windows with all tabs intact. All I had to do was to open the window, and restore all the tabs.
In some cases, if I had launched multiple windows with different tabs, all of them were recoverable this way.
But now there is no such recoverable modes!
DoctorG Ambassador
@Raindrops1 Do you use the Sessions Panel and had set it to save sessions automatically?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/sessions-panel/
Alle opened tabs and windows should be there.