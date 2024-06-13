Start fails with value out of range error message
-
Today, after an upgrade, Vivaldi won’t start. Attempting to start in a command line:
$ /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi [0613/122123.931509:WARNING:in_range_cast.h(38)] value -634136515 out of range [0613/122123.942492:WARNING:crash_report_exception_handler.cc(235)] UniversalExceptionRaise: (os/kern) failure (5) Trace/BPT trap: 5
No dmps in Crashpad/pending.
I should mention that downloading it again and re-installing results in the same crash.