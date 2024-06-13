Don't see email message content
-
Hi guys,
I have many cases when I cannot see the message content.
My account is a google account.
As an example, see the attached image.
Any idea why and how to solve?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@dushkin If you hit Ctrl+U do you see the source code of the mail?
And perhaps it is black text on back background?
And perhaps a broken hebrew font?
-
This is how the message content looks via the native Gmail web client.
It's a YouTube premium subscription notification message.
BTW, clicking on the
"Show Raw..."
"Show Message as.."
gives nothing.
Nonetheless, it is only one example out of many many others...
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@dushkin Which Vivaldi version and OS version is this (see Vivaldi Help → About)
Please export mail with Save as…. and create a zip file
Open bug report at https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
Describe in a few steps what happens
Attach zipped file to report