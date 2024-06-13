Hello, I tried looking for a solution in the forum but I found none.

In this thread the problem is discussed but no solution was provided:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/61306/some-page-shortcuts-on-homescreen-opens-in-it-s-own-app-without-menus

I was wondering if somebody came up with a way to fix this issue in the mean time.

As the title suggest I'm trying to add a shortcut to a website to the homescreen of my android device but I've noticed that depending on the site that option could be overwritten by "install app".

I guess that some users find web apps useful but to me this is just absurd, as it is just a worse version of a browser tab, with no upsides to it.

Is there a way I could force Vivaldi to create a shortcut or any suggestion for a workaround?

Thank you

Vivaldi Version: 6.7.3335.149

OS / Version: | Android 12

Device Model: Redmi Note 9 Pro Build/SKQ1.211019.001