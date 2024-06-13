Customizable buttons – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3380.4
mariap Vivaldi Team
This snapshot introduces customizable button, addresses several regressions and bumps Chromium to 126.
Thx!
Thanks, but something changed how the zoom on pages is handled.
Vivaldi was the only browser that did it in a good way and now it works like in other browsers and some texts are now too big and others too small.
I'm using a smaller text and display size in Android to avoid large texts in Android settings and some apps, but websites should have readable texts, that's why I zoomed a bit inside Vivaldi.
The "back gesture" (swipe from left to right) seems to be broken. Going back only works via menu.
//edit: reported
The option "exit by pressing the back button twice" does not work.
Well, I removed the shield button, but now where do I find it elsewhere in the interface? Basic ergonomics: every operation should be performed in at least two different ways!
Next. I'm observing a magnification factor failure. All pages for which I had previously set the magnification of 70-80% suddenly became with an excessively large font had to change to 60-70 now!
Next... I don't have passwords saved in the password manager when I enter them on any page - no request to save them. Also, I don't get passwords through sync. So the password manager in this version is broken?
shaedrashiro
The blank screen keeps popping up.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/96956/black-screen-when-opening-a-web-page/
The vivaldi translator duplicates the translated text.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98368/error-in-the-spanish-translation
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
Thanks for the update.
And again for the tastefully chosen picture on the changelog page.
