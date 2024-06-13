Updates - what's the point?
I'm curious, what exactly is the point of the restart to update button, as you press it, vivaldi shuts down, and that's it - no restart?!?
It's full IT Department, over promise, under deliver, as displayed by all other major IT product providers as well (MS/Meta Wurst/ crApple / Amazon et al)
Imagine being the technology company that does something different, and delivers what they promise? I shall wait for Unicorns and flying pigs, more likely...
@VascoPJ77 See Update Vivaldi in help.
I prefer to disable updates and check manually. You can also subscribe to Desktop Feeds to be notified about new versions and the changelog before updating.
@VascoPJ77 Here, it just works. Vivaldi shuts down, updates, and restarts.
Do you run extensions?