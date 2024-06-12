Remove Encrypted Key
Hello!
I would like to know how to remove the encryption key for backup, as I can synchronize via the desktop app, however, I cannot synchronize via the mobile app, even using the correct key (either by typing it or trying to open the .txt file) .
@HaftBR The encryption key is mandatory. If you don’t have the correct key anymore and no backup encryption key, the only way to get a new one is to reset remote data in sync settings and to repopulate the sync server from your existing install.
@luetage Is there a way to change the encrypted key in my Vivaldi for desktop? Because just in the Vivaldi for Android I'm having this trouble.