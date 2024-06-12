Unable to connect to Vivaldi CalDAV
fredonline
Currently unable to connect to Vivaldi CalDAV via DAVx5, reporting 'Service detection failed'.
@fredonline and I get server errors.
HTTP REQUEST Request{method=PROPFIND, url=https://calendar.vivaldi.net/calendars/[email protected]/Vivaldi%20Tasks/, headers=[Depth:0, User-Agent:DAVx5/4.3.16.1-ose (2024/04/20; dav4jvm; okhttp/4.12.0) Android/11, Accept-Language:de-DE, de;q=0.7, *;q=0.5]} <?xml version='1.0' encoding='UTF-8' ?><propfind xmlns="DAV:" xmlns:CAL="urn:ietf:params:xml:ns:caldav" xmlns:CARD="urn:ietf:params:xml:ns:carddav"><prop><n0:getctag xmlns:n0="http://calendarserver.org/ns/" /><CAL:max-resource-size /><sync-token /></prop></propfind> HTTP RESPONSE Response{protocol=h2, code=500, message=, url=https://calendar.vivaldi.net/calendars/[email protected]/Vivaldi%20Tasks/} <?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?> <d:error xmlns:d="DAV:" xmlns:s="http://sabredav.org/ns"> <s:sabredav-version>4.6.0</s:sabredav-version> <s:exception>TypeError</s:exception> <s:message>error_log(): Argument #1 ($message) must be of type string, array given</s:message> </d:error>
isak Vivaldi Team
We did upgrade our CalDAV servers yesterday, we did not notice anything wrong in our testing. I've enabled some more logs so if you could both try again.
Also I'm not entirely sure what the
Service detection failederror means in DAVx5, is there no more information?
fredonline
@isak I've just checked now, and the calendars have now synced without error.
FYI, in DAVx5, there are 2 options for existing accounts:
Refresh List - this option produced the 'Service detection failed' message. There was additional info following that, but don't recall exactly what it said.
Synchronise now - this option does an actual sync, again I cannot recall the exact message.
Many thanks for looking into and solving the problem!
